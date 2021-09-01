Asean sees decrease in new Covid cases

Vietnam reported 12,607 new cases on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 462,096 patients and a total 11,064 deaths.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities urged business owners to perform rapid tests on their staff every week to curb the virus spread. The city has been put under strict lockdown for 14 days from August 23 until September 6. Residents have been ordered to refrain from leaving their homes except in cases of emergency, while troops have been deployed to provide food and other necessities to people.

Meanwhile, new Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday urged people to get vaccinated soon to ensure “victory” in the prolonged battle against Covid-19.

In a nationwide address on the eve of Independence Day, the premier said vaccines had proven to have a positive impact in battling the pandemic. He also said he wished this was the last Independence Day to witness the pandemic, which has ravaged the country’s health system as well as its economy.