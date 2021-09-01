Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

Asean sees decrease in new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 10.07 million, with 76,800 new cases reported on Tuesday, lower than Monday’s tally of 81,643. There were 1,236 additional deaths, decreasing from Monday’s 1,773 and taking total coronavirus deaths in Asean to 223,158 so far.

379

View

Vietnam reported 12,607 new cases on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 462,096 patients and a total 11,064 deaths.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities urged business owners to perform rapid tests on their staff every week to curb the virus spread. The city has been put under strict lockdown for 14 days from August 23 until September 6. Residents have been ordered to refrain from leaving their homes except in cases of emergency, while troops have been deployed to provide food and other necessities to people.

Meanwhile, new Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday urged people to get vaccinated soon to ensure “victory” in the prolonged battle against Covid-19.

In a nationwide address on the eve of Independence Day, the premier said vaccines had proven to have a positive impact in battling the pandemic. He also said he wished this was the last Independence Day to witness the pandemic, which has ravaged the country’s health system as well as its economy.

Published : September 01, 2021

Related News

18th China-ASEAN Expo concludes with record deals

Published : September 14, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Big show in sky over Turkey!

Published : September 14, 2021

U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile tests

Published : September 14, 2021

Afghan Kabul airport to be ready for intl flights soon: official

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.