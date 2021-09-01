Korea becomes first country to regulate Google’s in-app commission policy

The South Korean parliament passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that could break the app store duopoly of Google and Apple, in a move watched closely by the world for its potentially radical implications.



The so-called anti-Google bill, endorsed by the National Assembly with 180 votes in its favor, amends the Telecommunications Business Act to stop the US-based IT titan from requiring local app developers to use its payment system for in-app sales. It is set to take effect immediately after promulgation.



In a statement released immediately after the bill’s passage, Google said it was seeking measures to comply with the new regulation.



“The commissions are used to provide Android for free, while enabling developers to reach customers around the world through various tools and global platforms,” the statement said. “It is a business model that allows customers to use devices at affordable prices and helps both developers and platforms become financially successful. Just as developers incur costs to develop apps, Google incurs costs to establish and maintain the app market.



“Google, while maintaining the business model that supports a high-quality operating system and app market, is seeking measures to comply with the regulation.”



The legislation was pushed by President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority. Its lawmakers took issue with Google’s new in-app commission policy, announced last year, calling it an example of a large platform operator abusing its market dominance.



But the bill was highly divisive, pitting local app developers and IT companies who see the need to regulate global IT titans against conservative politicians and experts who fear a trade dispute with the US government.