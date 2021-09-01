Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

Taliban initiates dialogue with India in Qatar

After the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Taliban initiated dialogue with India in Qatar over safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded over there, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

60

View

For the first time, India has made public a meeting held between the two sides.

The ministry stated that Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha.

“The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side,” said the ministry.

Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up.

Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

Stanekzai assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed.

Stanekzai, known as Sheru, received military training in the Indian Military Academy in the 1982, rose to the ranks of Deputy Health Minister during the Taliban regime and later served as a chief peace negotiator in Doha.

He was also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban regime. The 58-year-old Pashtun comes from the Stanekzai clan. He can speaks five languages and he served as Taliban’s Political Office chief between 2015-2019.

Taliban had seized the war-ravaged country’s capital Kabul on August 15 after then President, Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

On August 30, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Afghanistan, aiming to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist organisations against any country.

The resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favour while Russia and China preferred to abstain.

Published : September 01, 2021

Related News

18th China-ASEAN Expo concludes with record deals

Published : September 14, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Big show in sky over Turkey!

Published : September 14, 2021

U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile tests

Published : September 14, 2021

Afghan Kabul airport to be ready for intl flights soon: official

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.