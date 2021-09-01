China’s Covid-19 resurgence leaves Muse, northeastern door of Myanmar, and returning migrant workers in limbo

Secretary of Lancang City Committee of Communist Party Mr Yang Haodong said: “With support from Myanmar as well as a bilateral effort, a China Yunnan-Myanmar Yangon-Indian Ocean Container Maritime-Motor Road-Railroad Transport route has been successfully opened.”

A first batch of containers loaded with goods from a third country will arrive at Chinshwehaw border gate via Yangon port and then go to China, he added.

He quoted Secretary General Mr Xi Jinping as saying that the inauguration of a China-Myanmar-Indian Ocean route was a milestone for sustainable development of Lancang. It is the important achievement to further strengthen China-Myanmar trade, he said. He also expressed his belief that holding the expo would forge cooperation between businesspeople of the two countries and bring close contacts between the two peoples.

Mr Yang Haodong continued that China hoped for a new page on Paukphaw relations by working together with Myanmar.

And it has set alarm bells ringing for Muse, the northeastern door of Myanmar, which is seeking most of the State revenues in border trade. Muse is carrying out border trade activities with Kyel Gaung, Ruili and Wangtain, border towns of China, yielding economic benefits for both sides.

Since its establishment, Muse has been busy with shopkeepers, buyers and merchants. But dark days came to the town when it started experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic in early March 2020.