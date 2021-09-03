Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Covid-19 cases see an increase in Asean countries

Southeast Asia reported 79,055 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, higher than Wednesday’s 72,964, but deaths were lower at 1,731, compared to the previous day’s 2,189. The number of Covid-19 cases in Asean crossed 10.22 million with 227,076 deaths.

Philippines reported 16,621 new cases and 148 deaths on Thursday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 2,020,484 patients and 33,680 deaths.

Medical workers in the Philippines have stepped up protests to demand unpaid benefits and the resignation of the country’s health chief. They accused the government of mistreating them during the pandemic that has swamped hospitals with Covid-19 patients and claimed the lives of at least 103 medical workers. Many doctors, nurses and public health staff threatened to quit their jobs if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, Malaysia saw an uptick in new cases to 20,988, the highest among Asean countries, on Thursday. Malaysia had reported a nine-day low of 18,762 the day before — bringing cumulative cases to 1.78 million.

The Selangor Sultan revealed that a total of 450 teachers in national schools in the state have refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, and expressed concerns that their decision could put students of national primary schools and national secondary schools in Selangor in danger.

