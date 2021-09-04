EU, AstraZeneca reach agreement on COVID-19 vaccine supply dispute

The settlement will ensure the delivery of the remaining vaccine doses still due to EU member states, and put an end to a lawsuit that the EU had launched against the pharmaceutical company before the Brussels Court, explained European Commission Spokesperson for Health Stefan De Keersmaecker.

By the end of the third quarter, 60 million doses will be delivered, and 75 million more by the end of the fourth quarter. Another delivery of 65 million doses is scheduled before the end of March 2022.

The company had already delivered 100 million doses to EU member states by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Related Stories