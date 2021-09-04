Asia opens travel bubbles with low-risk nations

In Singapore, the government has allowed for a fully vaccinated travel lane with Germany and Brunei that will begin on Sept 8.

Under this travel arrangement, the special lanes will be open for leisure, business or family visits for fully vaccinated travellers.

The travellers, too, will be able to enter Singapore without the need for home quarantine.

But its government noted that travellers will still be required to undergo the Covid-19 RT-PCR test 48 hours before departing for Singapore and will be subjected to an on-arrival test upon landing in the country.

They will also be subjected to a post-arrival test on days three and seven at a Singapore-designated clinic.

In Thailand, the country has implemented a “tourist sandbox scheme” in Phuket and Samui that kicked off on July 1 and July 15 respectively.

Under the scheme, fully vaccinated travellers from 70 countries and territories are allowed to travel to the two islands without quarantine.

These travellers are subjected to RT-PCR testing before arrival.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, the country also launched a quarantine-free travel bubble with Saipan that started on July 24.

Taiwan also implemented a travel bubble with Palau in April.