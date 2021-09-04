[South Korea] Gathering rules are slightly eased from Monday: PM

On Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that business hours of restaurants and cafes in the Seoul metropolitan area will be extended by one hour to 10 p.m., starting next week and to last four weeks.



The current social distancing rules -- Level 4 in Greater Seoul and Level 3 in most other areas -- will be extended until Oct. 3. But exceptions will be made for those who are fully vaccinated.



“The restriction on the number of people gathering in restaurants and cafes (in Greater Seoul) is extended to six,” Kim said.



“But it is limited to cases where at least two people during the day and four people after 6 p.m. are fully inoculated.”



In areas outside Greater Seoul where Level 3 social distancing rules are implemented, up to eight people, including four fully vaccinated people, are allowed at all multiuse facilities.



In the cases of a wedding venue, up to 99 people are to be allowed if no meals are provided. Under the current toughest curbs, only 49 people are permitted.



Regarding the quarantine measures for the Chuseok holiday this month, Kim said, “We have decided to allow family gatherings of up to eight people, including four fully vaccinated people, for a one-week period (from Sept. 17 to 23).”



He still urged people to refrain from visiting their hometowns and, if they should go, to visit after receiving vaccines or diagnostic tests.