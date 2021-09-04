Virginia Tech bottles up No. 10 North Carolina, pulls off 17-10 upset

It was the rollicking atmosphere that had been absent last season in this football-starved corner of southwest Virginia during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hokies' faithful, more than 60,000 strong, were eager to reclaim it, arriving hours before kickoff to celebrate being together again for the season opener against 10th-ranked North Carolina.

On the field, the Hokies provided their famously energetic crowd plenty for which to cheer in a 17-10 victory behind a defensive uprising that included six sacks at the expense of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who also threw a career-high three interceptions.

"Wow, what a crowd," Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said. "I've never seen it like that. It was different. So much energy, so many festivities, so much loud music. It was awesome. Our fans were incredible. They played a huge role in the game in my opinion."

The defense sealed the outcome when cornerback Chamarri Conner intercepted Howell, juggling the ball and getting his hand underneath it as he fell to the turf with 37 seconds to go. It was the first fourth-quarter interception of Howell's UNC career.