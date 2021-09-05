New York sets up service centers to help residents recover from flash flooding

New York City and surrounding areas in the northeast of the United States suffered from tornadoes and flash floods and lost the lives of near 50 people in total as the remnants of hurricane Ida hit the area on Wednesday.

The federal government has approved an emergency disaster declaration in 14 counties of New York State including New York City and is expected to provide up to 5 million U.S. dollars in immediate federal funding to support response operations in the early stage, according to a statement by the New York State government on Friday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency began damage assessment on Friday and would expedite the process with the support of local governments, said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Power supply to over 8,200 customers affected by Tropical Storm Ida has been restored as of Thursday and planned to restore 95 percent of service interruptions by midnight on Friday, according to Consolidated Edison, Inc., which provides power in NYC and Westchester County.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday announced a climate-driven rain response plan involving more severe warnings, basement apartment evacuations and a 30-day extreme weather response task force to devise solutions quickly and expedite implementation.