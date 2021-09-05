Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

CBM: Exporters to sell export earnings in their accounts in four months after their entry into bank

Central Bank of Myanmar issued a statement dated September 3 saying that exporters must sell their balance income within four months after the earnings they have received with current market price. 

62

View

It stated that the earnings in foreign currency from export which entered their bank accounts must be sold in four months after the entry to the licensed banks with current market price without fail.

 It comes into effect on the day of the announcement. The announcement was issued under the foreign Exchange Management Law, 49 (c), the CBM stated. 

According to Foreign Exchange Management Law section 38 (b), 42 (a) and 35, all earnings in foreign currency received in the course of exports must be deposited in respective local bank accounts within a limited time frame after the goods have been loaded and shipped.

Published : September 05, 2021

Related News

18th China-ASEAN Expo concludes with record deals

Published : September 14, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Big show in sky over Turkey!

Published : September 14, 2021

U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile tests

Published : September 14, 2021

Afghan Kabul airport to be ready for intl flights soon: official

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.