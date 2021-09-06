NK’s vaccine refusal may be due to side effects, efficacy concerns

The reclusive regime recently rejected about 3 million doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine, and asked for them to be sent to other severely affected countries instead, according to the UNICEF, which is in charge of distributing doses on behalf of the COVAX facility -- a multinational program that provides vaccines to lower-income countries.



North Korea was also supposed to receive 2 million doses of AstraZeneca shots via the COVAX scheme, but the regime rejected them in July apparently over side effect concerns, according to the Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank run by South Korea’s spy agency.



Nagi Shafik, the former project manager for the World Health Organization office in Pyongyang, echoed a similar view that the regime’s hesitance to accept vaccines may be due to reports of rare complications and efficacy concerns, according to the South China Morning Post.



“It may sound strange, but when trying to understand, I think perhaps they are concerned about the possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Shakif told the SCMP. “As for the Sinovac, perhaps they think, like many other countries in the world, it is not efficient enough.”



The INSS also said that North appears reluctant on Chinese vaccines as it views the shots to be not as effective and safe, while it is more optimistic about Russia’s vaccine, Sputnik V.