E-commerce platforms resume delivery in HCM City as ban is lifted in red zones

Shopee told Việt Nam News: “Following the instructions allowing shippers to resume operations under certain conditions, Shopee has swiftly co-ordinated with our shipping partners to increase the number of delivery people and provide them with safety kits.”

It has also quickly increased the number of workers at sorting warehouses to complete the orders, it said.

Periodic disinfection of the warehouses are strictly followed in close co-ordination with local health authorities.

Trần Tuấn Anh, director of Shopee Vietnam, said: “We have ensured compliance with all applicable regulatory measures during this period to enable easy access to essential products for our users. Shopee is always committed to adapting to the situation and ensure our users’ demand is met, and continues to take part in the supply chain of foods and other essential goods.”

To resume shipping in red zones, Shopee said it is collaborating with delivery partners to constantly equip riders with traffic guidelines and vaccination certificates.

Also, its delivery persons are required to strictly comply with the Government’s 5K preventive measures and contactless delivery, it said.