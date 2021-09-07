Brazil suspends use of millions of doses of Chinas Sinovac coronavirus vaccine

The suspension is for 90 days as an investigation is carried out, said Anvisa, the regulator, which announced the decision in a statement Saturday. The Butantan Institute, a Sao Paulo biomedical center that has partnered with Sinovac to fill the vaccine for local usage, notified Anvisa about the irregularity the prior day, the agency said.

"The manufacturing unit responsible for the filling was not inspected and was not approved by Anvisa," the regulator said in the statement. "Thus it is necessary to adopt a temporary measure to avoid the exposure of the population to a possible imminent risk."

Plans to distribute an additional 9 million doses of the same vaccine will be halted, as they were also filled at a location that was not inspected by health officials, Anvisa said in the statement.

The regulator said the suspensions were precautionary and not punitive. They aim to "avoid use of irregular or suspect products," Anvisa said. The lack of information about the environment at the production bases, combined with the need for vaccine shots to be made in strictly aseptic settings, persuaded officials to take the measure, Anvisa said.