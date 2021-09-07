Britains COVID-19 cases top 7 mln

The country reported another 41,192 cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the national caseload to 7,018,921, official figures showed.

The coronavirus-related death toll in the country rose by 45 to 133,274. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as a final decision on whether to vaccinate healthy children aged between 12 and 15 -- to be signed off by the chief medical officers of Britain's all four nations -- is expected this week, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).