China offers COVID-19 supplies to Myanmar

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news conference on Friday that the donation is a concrete measure to implement President Xi Jinping's commitment of making Chinese vaccines a global public good and demonstrates the solidarity between the two countries.

Chen added that since the third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks hit Myanmar, China has provided 8.6 million vaccine doses to the country, including 3.9 million given as donations.

He added that China will continue to assist Myanmar in purchasing Chinese vaccines and realizing the goal of vaccinating 50 percent of its population by the end of this year.

In a separate development, the Red Cross Society of China said on Thursday that it has donated 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 12 neighboring or African countries.

The society has also gifted $1 million in cash and anti-epidemic materials worth 4.13 million yuan ($640,000) to India via the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Another batch of anti-virus materials worth 3.99 million yuan was also donated by the society to Nepal.

The society said that it has been expanding international cooperation aimed at fighting the virus.