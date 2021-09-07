China to further open up capital market

"We will provide more equitable, efficient and convenient services for overseas institutions and investors to participate in China's capital market," said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Yi said the CSRC is working on measures to increase the securities that are eligible for connect programs between mainland and Hong Kong exchanges, expand and improve the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, make more commodity and financial futures products available to foreign investors, and facilitate the recognition of international practitioners' qualifications.

The commission is also striving for greater progress in international regulatory cooperation regarding the supervision of overseas-listed Chinese companies, cross-border audit oversight and the enforcement of laws and regulations, Yi said.

Global financial hubs "should not become platforms and tools for governments to suppress and sanction other countries", Yi said, adding that any "zero-sum game" mindset should be forgone, as global financial communities have become intertwined with common interests.

Yi made the remarks via video link at the opening of the 60th World Federation of Exchanges General Assembly & Annual Meeting, during which leaders from 91 global securities and futures exchanges and clearing institutions will discuss major issues of the industry. The meeting, hosted by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, will last through Thursday.