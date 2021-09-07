Mandatory self-testing for migrant workers in Singapore dorms from Sept 13

This is in line with a broader push to encourage more people to carry out self-testing, and could signal the long-awaited lifting of movement curbs that have kept workers largely confined to their dorms.

The new mandatory self-testing regimen is on top of the existing rostered routine testing (RRT) that the workers are subjected to every seven or 14 days, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in an advisory to employers on Aug 27.

MOM said testing and detecting Covid-19 cases quickly remain critical to preventing potential infections from spreading widely in migrant worker dorms.

ARTs are more convenient, comfortable, and give faster results than the polymerase chain reaction tests used for RRT, MOM said.

Under the new regimen, workers who are swabbed every seven days must test themselves three days after each RRT appointment.

This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.