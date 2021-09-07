Deaths higher in Asean as new Covid-19 cases see a decline

Asean reported 74,233 new cases on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 78,170, while deaths rose to 1,593 from the previous day’s 1,509.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 10.53 million and the death toll to 233,797.

The Philippines will lift a stay-at-home order in Metro Manila from this Wednesday as it trials "granular lockdowns" in a bid to rein in the coronavirus cases and revive the economy. The lighter restrictions in the national capital, which accounts for about a third of the country's economy, will enable many hard-hit businesses to reopen and spur local tourism. Based on the government’s guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to accept diners and beauty salons are permitted to operate -- albeit at reduced capacity.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's capital Hanoi extended Covid-19 restrictions on Monday for a further two weeks, as authorities launched a plan to conduct tests on the city's 8 million people to try to curb a climb in infections. Hanoi, which has ordered people to stay home and halted all non-essential activities since July, has divided the city into "red", "orange" and "green" zones based on infection risk. People residing in the red zone must undergo Covid-19 testing three times per week, while those in other zones would be tested every five to seven days by either a RT-PCR or rapid antigen test.