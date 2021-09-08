Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

Asean sees over 75,000 new Covid cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 10.6 million, with 75,473 new cases reported on Tuesday, higher than Monday’s tally of 74,233.

156

View

Asean also saw 1,821 additional deaths, an increase from Monday’s 1,593, taking total coronavirus deaths to at 235,588.

Indonesia’s government has approved the easing of Covid-19 curbs across Java Island with the aim to reopen tourist attractions. Dining in at restaurants will be allowed for 60 minutes at a time from the previous 30.

Bali, however, will remain under the strictest social restriction measures, or PPKM Level 4, for at least another week to curb Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation office in Cambodia announced that 70.6 per cent of the neighbouring country’s 16-million population have received at least one vaccine dose, while 9 million, or 56 per cent of the population, have received both shots.

WHO’s representative however warned people that although data indicated an improving situation, the risk of another Covid-19 surge is still very high, especially from the more transmissible Alpha and Delta variants.

Published : September 08, 2021

Related News

18th China-ASEAN Expo concludes with record deals

Published : September 14, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Big show in sky over Turkey!

Published : September 14, 2021

U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile tests

Published : September 14, 2021

Afghan Kabul airport to be ready for intl flights soon: official

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.