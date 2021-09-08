Asean sees over 75,000 new Covid cases

Asean also saw 1,821 additional deaths, an increase from Monday’s 1,593, taking total coronavirus deaths to at 235,588.

Indonesia’s government has approved the easing of Covid-19 curbs across Java Island with the aim to reopen tourist attractions. Dining in at restaurants will be allowed for 60 minutes at a time from the previous 30.

Bali, however, will remain under the strictest social restriction measures, or PPKM Level 4, for at least another week to curb Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation office in Cambodia announced that 70.6 per cent of the neighbouring country’s 16-million population have received at least one vaccine dose, while 9 million, or 56 per cent of the population, have received both shots.

WHO’s representative however warned people that although data indicated an improving situation, the risk of another Covid-19 surge is still very high, especially from the more transmissible Alpha and Delta variants.