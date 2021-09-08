Panic buying grips Yangon after shadow government in Myanmar declares peoples defensive war

In a video message broadcast online in the morning, the National Unity Government's (NUG) acting president, Mr Duwa Lashi La, warned civil servants against going to the office, and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stock up on their medications and daily necessities.

He called on anti-junta armed resistance groups to quell junta forces in their respective areas, and also for Myanmar's ethnic armed organisations to "immediately attack" the junta through various methods.

"I believe that our neighbouring countries, Asean countries, the United Nations and all other countries around the world understand that we do it out of necessity," he said.

In a separate statement, the NUG declared a state of emergency that would end only when a civilian government was restored to power.

The announcement triggered panic buying in Yangon, with people loading up on rice, cooking oil, dried food and medicine.