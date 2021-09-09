The world biggest plant to capture CO2 from the air just opened in Iceland

At the moment, the costs are high: about $600 to $800 per metric ton of carbon dioxide, Gebald said, far from the levels around $100 to $150 per ton that are necessary to turn a profit without the help of any government subsidies. The costs reflect both the hand-hewn nature of the technology - Climeworks' installations are mostly built by hand for now, not through automation - and also the large amounts of energy needed to power the CO2 capture process.

The Orca installation was built in Iceland both because the tiny island nation has ample supplies of climate-friendly geothermal energy as well as just the right underground geology to make it easy to capture carbon.

"If people hear those numbers for the first time they might think, 'Oh wow, that's expensive,' but it's always a question of what you compare it to," Gebald said. The state of California subsidizes electric cars around $450 to $500 per ton of carbon emissions saved over the course of a vehicle's expected life, for example, he said.

Longer term, Gebald thinks prices can get cheaper - by 2030, he said they expect prices around $200 to $300 per ton. By the late 2030s, he thinks it will be half that - about the price where it will be a competitive method of reducing global emissions.

"That's really the main problem, whether you can make it cheap enough. And there's reason to believe that it could be possible," said Stephen Pacala, the director of the Carbon Mitigation Initiative at Princeton University. If the technology were to cost $100 per metric ton of carbon dioxide and the aviation industry paid to offset the emissions from its aviation fuel, it would increase the cost of fuel by about $1 a gallon, well within the range of seasonal price fluctuations, Pacala said.

The new technology "could be a big deal. It could be a really big business," he said.

World leaders see a promising new possibility, too.

"This is indeed an important step in the race to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, which is necessary to manage the climate crisis," Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said Wednesday at the ceremony marking the opening of the Orca plant. "This almost sounds like a science fiction story, but we do have other examples in our history of amazing advances in technology."