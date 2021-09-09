HCM City allows food and drink takeaway services, reopens IT stores

After two months of complete shutdowns to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks, restaurants and other food and drink services can now resume delivery of takeaway orders, between 6am-6pm every day.

The southern city, currently the COVID-19 epicentre of the country, will allow postal service providers, telecommunications, IT devices and equipment and office stationery vendors to reopen, also within the same time frame and also only for delivery orders. The decision is made as millions of students in the city are starting the new school year via online learning.

All places must have household business/business licences issued by relevant authorities, must register with district (or Thủ Đức City) authorities to obtain travel permits, and follow the three on-site model (eat, rest, sleep in place).

Workers at these businesses must have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and be tested for COVID-19 every two days (using rapid antigen method for each individual, or pooled samples of three persons).

Supermarkets, convenience stores and food stores are allowed to open. Shippers can operate within the perimeter of a single district or Thủ Đức City.