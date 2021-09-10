Reconnecting with Asean a key focus for Singapore as it recovers from pandemic, says Desmond Lee

He added that if people can travel in and out of Singapore safely, the country can reestablish its hub status and better serve the interests of Asean and Asia.

But the linkages should also extend to the digital realm, since rebuilding physical links will take time.

Mr Lee made the remarks at the Asean and Asia Forum, with the theme of "Seeking Recovery amid Covid-19: Regional Strategies and a Digital Future".

Delivering the keynote speech at the event organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, he noted that many sectors in Singapore had been affected by movement restrictions and border closures around the world.

Companies in the construction, marine and offshore engineering sectors found themselves unable to bring in foreign workers, and travel ground to a halt, for instance.

Mr Lee said reconnecting with the world is critical for a small and open economy like Singapore's.

"Therefore, the first big step is to find safe means of reconnecting with our neighbours, while building resilience locally to cope with future disruptions that will surely come our way," said the minister who co-chaired the Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST) set up to chart Singapore's economic recovery post Covid-19.

"If we can manage physical travel safely and become an oasis of hope during troubled times, we can better serve the interests of Asean and Asia," he added.