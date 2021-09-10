China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Vietnam, vaccine assistance on the agenda

The announcement was made by the deputy spokesperson of Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt at a press briefing on Thursday.

Within the visit, the Chinese minister will co-chair the meeting of the 13th Steering Committee for Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh, hold talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and pay courtesy calls on Vietnamese leaders, the spokesperson said.

At the steering committee meeting, the two sides will discuss measures to resolve existing issues and strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The two sides will also talk about COVID-19 prevention and control, vaccine assistance and supply of medical equipment, the spokesperson said.

The visit, which is made upon the invitations of Việt Nam’s Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, aims to continue to strengthen the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership for the interest of two countries’ people and for the peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region and the world, he said.