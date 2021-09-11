U.S. Fed officials prepare for tapering asset purchases in November: media

U.S. Federal Reserve officials will seek to forge agreement at their coming meeting later this month to begin tapering the central bank's asset purchases in November, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

While Fed officials are unlikely to announce a plan for tapering asset purchases at their meeting on Sept. 21-22, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could use that gathering to signal they are likely to start the process at their following session on Nov. 2-3, according to the Journal.