Messages of unity, resolve mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

“We learnt that unity is the one thing that must never break. Unity is what makes us who we are,” Mr Biden said in his pre-taped video message.

“That is the central lesson… that at our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human, in the battle for the soul of America, unity is our greatest strength," he said.

“We are unique in the history of the world because we are the only nation based on an idea… that everyone is created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives. That is the task before us. To once again, lead not just by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.”

Sombre ceremonies in New York City, Arlington in Virginia and Shanksville in Pennsylvania marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people from 90 nations.

Mr Biden visited all three sites, starting with New York City, where he was joined by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, among others. They held a moment of silence at 8.46am to mark the time the first plane hit.