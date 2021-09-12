PM agrees on pilot plan to welcome foreign tourists to Phú Quốc starting October

View
In a document issued on September 10, Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam on behalf of the PM, asked the provincial People’s Committee to coordinate with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to collect opinions from organisations, associations and businesses in order to develop and issue a specific plan for the implementation.
The Ministry of Health will work with the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in guiding the issuance of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, and distributing vaccines to swiftly inoculate people living and working in Phú Quốc island city.
The ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Health; Public Security; National Defence; Foreign Affairs; Transport; and Information and Communications and related agencies are required to coordinate with, guide and support the provincial People's Committee in implementing the plan.
According to a draft pilot scheme, the plan targets foreign tourists who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or those with certificates of recovery from COVID-19 recognised by an authorised agency in Việt Nam.
Eligible tourists should be given their second shots at least 14 days and no more than 12 months before entry. For those who have recovered from COVID-19, the time from hospital discharge to their entry date must not exceed 12 months. Travellers will be requested to take a RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to their departure, and certified negative for COVID-19 in English by authorities of the country that conduct the test.
The scheme will be applied for visitors who have registered to join package tours of travel agencies.
Some potential markets which also have high vaccination coverage or having COVID-19 outbreaks were listed as selections, such as East Asia, Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Oceanian countries.
General Director of the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyễn Trùng Khánh said Phú Quốc needs to speed up the vaccination for its residents, and those that will directly involved in welcoming and serving holiday makers.
Attention should be paid to developing a specific plan for the pilot programme related to medical regulations, immigration procedures, procedures to welcome and serve tourists at accommodation establishments, tourist attractions, and plans for handling medical incidents.
Phú Quốc is one of the eight "green zone" (COVID-19 free) districts and cities of the southern province of Kiên Giang. It has to date recorded five COVID-19 infections which have been successfully treated.
Under the draft plan, Kiên Giang needs to prepare human resources, materials, medical equipment and supplies, strengthen testing capacity, ensure safety plans for disease prevention and settlement of incidents.
It is also supposed to work with the tourism ministry to make a list of businesses, hotels, resorts, accommodation venues and sightseeing destinations that are ready and capable of welcoming international tourists. — VNS
Published : September 12, 2021
