PM agrees on pilot plan to welcome foreign tourists to Phú Quốc starting October

In a document issued on September 10, Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam on behalf of the PM, asked the provincial People’s Committee to coordinate with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to collect opinions from organisations, associations and businesses in order to develop and issue a specific plan for the implementation.

The Ministry of Health will work with the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in guiding the issuance of certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, and distributing vaccines to swiftly inoculate people living and working in Phú Quốc island city.

The ministries of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Health; Public Security; National Defence; Foreign Affairs; Transport; and Information and Communications and related agencies are required to coordinate with, guide and support the provincial People's Committee in implementing the plan.