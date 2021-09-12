India Sourced: Boeing maintains ‘billion-dollar’ sourcing from India

According to Gupte, Boeing’s growth in India has been marked by an increase in the number of partnerships with MSMEs towards manufacturing, skilling and technology in Indian aerospace.

“The Indian supplier landscape has gone through a transformation over the last few years with proven capabilities in driving manufacturing predictability and performance.

“We have consistently supported our partners in upgrading their capabilities and technologies through training, skilling and other initiatives.”

At present, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), Boeing’s first equity joint venture in India, with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

Recently, Boeing announced the addition of a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

“This demonstrates that we are moving onwards in the journey towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ with Indian suppliers and in making the country a key hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing for the world.”

Besides, the company sees an accelerated recovery in passenger traffic after Covid 2.0.

It has asserted that India’s key long-term fundamentals remain intact.

As per the latest annual India Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), Boeing predicted strong aviation growth in India due to the country’s growing economy and an expanding middle class, fueling demand for more than 2,200 new jets valued at nearly $320 billion over the next 20 years.

Currently, the company directly employs 3,000 people in India.

It has been present in India’s civil aviation sector for more than 75 years. It has provided aircraft and choppers to the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy as well.