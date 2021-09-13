Texas wanted to be the nations tech haven, but new measures on abortion and voting cause workers to rethink their move

After Abbott signed the abortion bill into law, many tech workers were quick to react on social media platforms such as Twitter to air their concerns, frustration, and fears. For some tech industry workers who recently relocated to the state, the abortion law is making them consider moving elsewhere.

That's the case for Valerie Veteto, a copywriter, who has freelanced for San Francisco tech companies including Salesforce, Patreon and Lyft. She moved to Austin from San Francisco in September 2020, drawn by the city's vibe, creativity, live music scene and the low cost of living.

But a few months later, when Texas' power grid failed during a winter storm, leaving millions without power, heat and water, Veteto began questioning her choice.

"That was a moment that chipped away at my confidence of living here. Then obviously what's going on currently, it sealed the deal," she said. She and her boyfriend are now planning to relocate to New York City.

Some professionals in the tech industry say they're worried about what the passage of the abortion law says about the direction Texas is headed in terms of other major social issues.

"It scares the living daylights out of me," said Deep Barot, a Texas native and San Francisco-based angel investor in biotech, software and cryptocurrency companies. "This is an abortion law, but what's next?"

The issue boils down to one question, said Alm from SMU: Can employers retain and attract top tech talent despite the state's new restrictive laws?

David Panarelli, a user experience designer for an e-commerce company in San Diego, said he and his wife had considered moving to Texas but both are concerned with how officials have handled issues like immigration, the pandemic, and masking guidelines. The abortion law reaffirmed their fears, he said.

"If I'm in a situation where I have to make an extremely irreversible decision, I don't want anyone making that decision for me," he said. "It's not about women. It's about human rights."

Crystal Wiese, QuestionPro's director of marketing, said the reaction from the people on the virtual town hall was mostly silence.

"There was a reassuring feeling, but it's not the kind of conversation you expect to have with your CEO."

Some Texas-based tech companies were quick to respond to what essentially is an abortion ban, recognizing that it could have significant repercussions on recruitment and retention of talent in the future.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, said in a tweet on Friday that he would be willing to move his employees if they wanted to relocate without providing further details. A Salesforce employee who declined to be named said the company told workers via an internal chat that if they had concerns about access to reproductive health care in their states, Salesforce would help relocate them and their immediate families.

Dallas-based Match, which operates dating apps, said its CEO Shar Dubey is creating a fund to help cover the cost of abortion services for employees who have to travel outside of the state.

"I immigrated to America from India over 25 years ago and I have to say, as a Texas resident, I am shocked that I now live in a state where women's reproductive laws are more regressive than most of the world, including India," Dubey said in a memo to employees earlier this month. "Surely everyone should see the danger of this highly punitive and unfair law."

Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell based in Round Rock, Texas, sent a note to employees on Sept. 8, addressing the latest Texas laws, saying the company believes in "the right to free, fair and equitable access to voting" and that its goal is to give employees "more coverage" when it comes to health "not less." The company declined to say whether it is planning anything specific related to Texas' abortion and voting laws.

HPE still believes that its policies and benefits will attract workers "no matter where they're located," said spokesman Adam Bauer. But he said the company can't predict if and how this will impact recruiting in the future.

Kat Scott, a San Francisco-based developer advocate for the open-source foundation Open Robotics, said if the law is not removed quickly, it will have a lasting impact on people's impression of the state.

"It's going to be extremely difficult to recruit women or young people," she said.