N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media

"He stressed the need for the field of the national defense science to go all out to increase the defense capabilities, the war deterrence of the country and keep making achievements in meeting the grand and long-term targets of securing war deterrence."



Experts said that North Korea appears to have conducted the test-firings in a way that demonstrates its military power, but by using cruise missiles, not ballistic missiles, it avoided provoking the U.S. too much.



They still worried that the North could continue conducting such tests going forward and seek to make those missiles smaller and possibly adaptable to submarines down the line.



"Given that the missile development was launched two years ago as part of the five-year plan, the project appears to have started after mid-2019," said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, a state-run think tank.



"The North could continue such tests so as to make them smaller as part of the five-year plan, and there is also a possibility that the missiles could be developed to be able to be launched from submarines."



The latest firing marks the third known major missile test by the communist country so far this year.



On March 21, the North fired two cruise missiles off the west coast, according to the JCS. Four days later, it fired off two ballistic missiles into the East Sea, believed to be an upgraded version of its KN-23 Iskander-type missile.



Some local media also reported that the North conducted a cruise missile test in January just hours after US President Joe Biden took office. (Yonhap)