Vietnam reassures US of efforts to maintain supply chains: Trade minister

Diên, who is also Chairman of the Việt Nam-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council, suggested the US Department of Commerce enhance discussions to recognise Việt Nam as a market economy and give objective and fair opinions in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO)’s regulations in trade defence investigations.

The maintenance of goods supply, manufacturing activities and import-export were the top important priorities of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, Diên said in response to concerns over potential disruptions to supply chains in Việt Nam due to the severe ongoing fourth wave of infections.

The Vietnamese minister added that Việt Nam would step up vaccinations against COVID-19, creating favourable conditions for firms to mobilise workers back to work, ensure the flow of goods, resume business and production activities, to meeting global chains supply demands, including those of the US firms.

Diên stressed that Việt Nam was ready to increase dialogue with the US to deal with existing bilateral economic and trade issues. He also hailed the US for offering opinions to further perfect existing legal framework.