New Covid-19 cases and deaths down in Asean

Asean saw 67,017 new cases, lower than Sunday’s 74,305, while deaths fell to 1,341 from Sunday’s 1,481.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 11.07 million and the death toll climbed to 244,086.

Vietnam reported 11,172 new cases and 381 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 634,547 patients and 15,660 deaths.

Ho Chi Minh City municipal People’s Committee has decided to extend social distancing measures until September 30 to reduce the burden on public and private hospitals.

Hanoi and provinces located on the Mekong River delta have eased disease control measures.

Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority has proposed to the government to allow domestic flights on selected routes.

China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Monday to support the country's vaccination campaign. China has been delivering Covid-19 vaccines to the Philippines since February 28 and was the first to provide vaccines to the country, allowing it to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1. So far, the Philippines has administered over 31 million doses of vaccines with around 16 million people fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.