Wednesday, September 15, 2021

international

WHO nod to Covaxin by month-end: Niti Aayog

The World Health Organisation’s approval for Covaxin is likely before the month-end, Dr VK Paul, member Niti Aayog and chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, said here today.

The WHO approval for emergency use of Covaxin will not only declare it safe for use in other countries but will also enable people receiving the shot to travel abroad without mandatory quarantine, he said.

The dossier of Bharat Biotech has been under review by technical experts for consideration since July.

“We know of positive developments – data sharing, data evaluation going on through multiple reviews and we know that we are close to a decision point. We believe that a positive decision could be coming in before the month-end,” he was quoted as saying.

“We must give time to WHO to make their decision based on science and yet we hope that the decisions will be taken quickly because people who are receiving Covaxin have certain imperatives of travel etc, for which WHO’s concurrence is important,” Paul added.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had told Parliament that the application for pre-qualification was submitted by Bharat Biotech on July 9.

Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, has received the WHO pre-qualification.

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

UK to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines to over-50s

Published : September 15, 2021

LatAm forests key to environmental sustainability, food security: FAO

Published : September 15, 2021

Chinese FM arrives in Seoul in latest effort to bolster regional ties

Published : September 15, 2021

Pharmaceutical companies race to develop oral drugs for COVID

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

How plant-based food brand grew from local to global

Published : September 15, 2021

Thai health dept eyes reopening day schools in sandbox setting

Published : September 15, 2021

13,798 new infections, 144 deaths over past 24 hours in Thailand

Published : September 15, 2021

Buri Ram street pork ball fest set to hit the road as Lisa says she’d love some

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.