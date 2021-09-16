Dueling ballistic missile tests on Korean Peninsula signal rising tensions

U.S. military officials said they have assessed that the Wednesday launch "does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies." Still, "the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

A series of senior-level talks are taking place this week as officials in South Korea, Japan, China and the United States discuss how to re-engage Pyongyang on nuclear talks.

President Biden's nuclear envoy, Sung Kim, is in Tokyo this week to meet with Japanese and South Korean officials. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Seoul for meetings with his South Korean counterparts regarding the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North.

On Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was briefed on a host of other new weapons under development, including a supersonic cruise missile, and a successful test of a new long-range air-to-surface missile to be used on a new fighter jet, KF-21 Boramae.

Moon has been increasing the country's defense spending in an effort to decrease his country's military dependence on the United States. Earlier this year, the United States lifted restrictions on South Korea's ability to develop missiles, under an agreement reached during Moon's summit with Biden in Washington.

"The increase in our missile power can be a sure deterrent against North Korean provocations," Moon said in a statement Wednesday.

In a statement released through state media, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea's leader, pushed back against Moon's use of the word "provocation," and warned that such language would jeopardize any improvements in inter-Korean relations. She said in her statement that Pyongyang is following its scheduled plans for self-defense military capabilities.

The development in South Korea gives the country "a more survivable retaliatory strike capability" against the North that Pyongyang would need to consider, said Daniel Pinkston, an international relations professor at Troy University in Seoul and nonproliferation policy expert.

South Koreans have displayed more technical advantages in their ability to have greater "command and control" over their systems than the North, he said.

Even though the South Korean system does not have nuclear weapons capability, "nevertheless, it's difficult for North Korea to defend against," he said.

North Korea's tests this week are consistent with the country's announced schedule for enhancing its military capabilities for deterrence, said Kim Joon-hyung, international relations professor at South Korea's Handong Global University and former foreign policy adviser to Moon.

"Pyongyang is doing what they planned in the context of enhancing its military capabilities for deterrence," he said. "They are doing this also for domestic purpose. This is what Pyongyang does the best anyway, especially under the dire economic and pandemic crisis situation."

The Japanese Coast Guard said that the projectile landed outside of the exclusive economic zone, meaning it did not reach Japanese territory.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga condemned the missile launches on Wednesday, and said that the tests are "threatening the peace and security of our country and region. They're also violating the U.N. Security Council resolutions."

The Defense Ministry said that "North Korea's recent repeated launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles are a serious problem for Japan and the international community as a whole," Kyodo News reported.

The U.N. Security Council took no action in response to North Korea's launch of two ballistic missiles in March.