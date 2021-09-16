Slaughter of nearly 1,500 dolphins sparks outcry over traditional hunt in Faroe Islands

The pod of white-sided dolphins was driven into the largest fjord in the North Atlantic territory by hunters in speed boats and on water scooters on Sunday, where they were corralled into shallow waters and killed.

Many locals defend the hunt as an important local custom, with meat and blubber shared by the local community of the semi-independent Danish territory, which is located halfway between Scotland and Iceland.

But the size of this year's hunt - which conservationists estimate is the largest in Faroese history, and possibly the largest single-day hunt ever worldwide - may be too much to feed the rocky archipelago's population of around 50,000 people.

"Normally meat from a grindadrap is shared among the participants and any remainder among the locals in the district where the hunt took place," the Sea Shepherd conservation group, which has been campaigning to stop the traditional Faroese "Grind" hunt since the 1980s, said. "However there is more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take, so the dolphins are being offered to other districts in the hopes of not having to dump it."