Australia will upgrade to nuclear-powered submarines in new security partnership with Britain, US

The pact, with the acronym Aukus, is not aimed at China, the senior administration officials insisted – framing it as part of a continuum of US involvement in the region and its alliances with Australia and Britain.

"This is about a larger effort to sustain the fabric of engagement and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific," another senior official said, adding: "We have a history of innovation upgrading capabilities. I would urge you to look at it in this context."

"One of the things the United States has done most effectively in the Indo-Pacific is to secure peace and stability and to be the ultimate guarantor of that rules-based order.

"This allows Australia to play at a much higher level and to augment American capabilities that will be similar. And this is about maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

Addressing doubts as to the US’ commitment and resolve in the Indo-Pacific, the official said: "What President Biden is saying with this initiative is, count us in. We are all in for a deeper sustained commitment to the Indo-Pacific, and we recognise that one of our critical roles is indeed the maintenance of peace and stability there.

"This is meant to complement ongoing and existing security and political partnerships, and… to send a message of reassurance and a determination to maintain a strong deterrent stance into the 21st century."