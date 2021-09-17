Friday, September 17, 2021

international

Myanmar’s ruling military wanted spy gear on network: Telenor

Telenor said yesterday the Myanmar ruling military had demanded it install equipment to intercept communications on the network the Norwegian firm operates in the country.

Telenor announced in July it plans to sell Telenor Myanmar, saying only that since the February military takeover that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government it had become increasingly difficult to operate in the country.

But yesterday it disclosed that the ruling military wanted it to install monitoring equipment on the network with some 18 million customers.

"Telenor has not installed such equipment and we will not do so voluntarily," a spokesman for the firm said in a statement, noting that complying would contravene Norwegian and international sanctions.

The firm added that "operating such equipment in this situation would constitute a breach of our values and standards as a company."

It was not immediately clear if the ruling military had made similar demands of other telecoms operators present in Myanmar, which include Qatar's Ooredoo as well as local groups Mytel and MPT.

Telenor, which has had a commercial presence in Myanmar since 2014, said the demand to install surveillance equipment was one of the reasons behind its decision to leave.

It reiterated that it believes that selling Telenor Myanmar is "the least detrimental solution" for the country.

But in July, 474 civil society groups in Myanmar called Telenor's decision to pull out irresponsible, saying it had not sufficiently considered the impact of the move on human rights.

Telenor said it "is deeply concerned and saddened by the deteriorating human rights and security situation caused by the military takeover, especially for the people of Myanmar."

Telenor plans to sell it Myanmar network to Lebanese conglomerate M1 Group.

The Norwegian firm said it submitted the paperwork for the transaction at the end of August to Myanmar authorities.

Published : September 17, 2021

Related News

Two of Vietnams biosphere reserves win UNESCO recognition

Published : September 17, 2021

NK says ballistic missiles tested from new rail-borne system

Published : September 17, 2021

EU seeking to step up engagement with Indo-Pacific region

Published : September 17, 2021

China: AUKUS pact harms regional peace, stability

Published : September 17, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

Published : September 17, 2021

NACC to wait for detailed verdict before releasing info on luxury watch scandal

Published : September 17, 2021

Export industry making most of FTA, GSP pacts, says trade dept

Published : September 17, 2021

14,555 new infections, 171 deaths as Thailand’s daily numbers rise

Published : September 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.