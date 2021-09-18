Saturday, September 18, 2021

Over 50,000 Cambodian migrant workers get Covid jabs

As of September 17, more than 50,000 Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand have been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Speaking during the launch of Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 6-11 at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on the morning of September 17, Hun Sen said the majority of returning migrant workers tested positive, most of them for the coronavirus Delta variant.

He noted that there are currently more than 7,000 workers remaining in quarantine sites on the Cambodian-Thai border.

The prime minister also touted the noticeable decline in Covid-19 cases in Phnom Penh and Kandal province following the government's all-out vaccination campaign.

He said the capital and Kandal were previously the country's main Covid-19 hotspots but have now brought the situation largely under control with significantly lower transmission cases and deaths. Thanks to vaccinations, he said, those who still contracted the virus despite having received the jabs only had mild symptoms.

"Once you have antibodies after vaccination, you won't develop severe symptoms when you contract the virus. But don't rely on vaccine alone, you need to continue adhering to health and administrative measures to protect yourself and the community," he said.

By Mom Kunthear/The Phnom Pehn  Post

Published : September 18, 2021

Nation Thailnad
