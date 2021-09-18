Saturday, September 18, 2021

international

Cuba sees over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Meanwhile, the Cuban government is accelerating its vaccination drive against COVID-19, with over 39 percent of the total population of 11.2 million people immunized so far with one of the three-dose vaccines produced by Cuba: Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus.

Cuba on Friday said it registered 8,291 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases detected to date here to 784,416.

The Ministry of Public Health also reported 75 more deaths from the disease in the same period, raising the pandemic death toll to 6,676.

Of the total number of new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, 8,260 were the result of community transmission, the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, said in presenting his daily pandemic update.

Related Stories

The province of Pinar del Rio remains the epicenter of the pandemic on the island, with 1,629 new cases and an incidence rate of 3,425 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, the Cuban government is accelerating its vaccination drive against COVID-19, with over 39 percent of the total population of 11.2 million people immunized so far with one of the three-dose vaccines produced by Cuba: Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus. 

Published : September 18, 2021

Related News

Mexico hopes to work with Cuba on covid vaccine Phase 3 trial

Published : February 15, 2021

Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia

Published : November 11, 2020

Coronavirus incubation could be longer than 14 days; global infection numbers rise

Published : February 23, 2020

Latest News

Exploring Yaowarat

Published : September 18, 2021

Does video show policeman extorting money from vendor? Din Daeng office explains

Published : September 18, 2021

Phuket opens special clinic to deal with Covid cases

Published : September 18, 2021

Man sets fire to own house after sister turns down request for money

Published : September 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.