Cuba sees over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Cuba on Friday said it registered 8,291 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases detected to date here to 784,416.
The Ministry of Public Health also reported 75 more deaths from the disease in the same period, raising the pandemic death toll to 6,676.
Of the total number of new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, 8,260 were the result of community transmission, the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, said in presenting his daily pandemic update.
The province of Pinar del Rio remains the epicenter of the pandemic on the island, with 1,629 new cases and an incidence rate of 3,425 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the country.
Meanwhile, the Cuban government is accelerating its vaccination drive against COVID-19, with over 39 percent of the total population of 11.2 million people immunized so far with one of the three-dose vaccines produced by Cuba: Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus.
