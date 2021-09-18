Giant panda cubs receive public visitors in China zoo

The brothers are growing well with concerted efforts. The older cub now weighs 6,060 grams and the younger one 5,680 grams, said Yin, adding that the twins have different personalities. "The older brother is more active and alert, while the younger cub gentler and quieter."

The nursery receives visits in two timeslots from Friday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m., and the public is invited to give names for the cubs.