Twin giant panda cubs born in Madrid "fine, healthy"

"Two specialists from Chengdu are here and their advice has been very important because they have a lot of experience. They're helping us a lot, above all in handling the twins, which are very delicate," zoo keeper Eva Martinez told Xinhua.

The first eight weeks will be the most crucial for the survival of the two delicate cubs.

"In the wild, the mother chooses one to raise and leaves the other. But thanks to the knowledge of the Chinese specialists we've been able to manage both of them by interchanging them," added Martinez.

Over the next 20 days, the hairless, pink cubs will begin to open their eyes and their skin will pigment as they begin to grow fur. Yet they will need special attention for two and a half months while they gain strength, and they will be given names with Spanish-Chinese symbolism chosen by the public on social media.

