Saturday, September 18, 2021

Covid-related deaths down in Asean countries

Southeast Asia on Friday reported the least number of Covid-related deaths in a week, although new cases were marginally higher, collated data showed.

Asean countries saw 72,071 new cases, higher than Thursday’s 71,269, and 1,345 deaths, down from 1,460 the previous day.

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 11.33 million and deaths rose to 249,711.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 69, on Friday received a Covid-19 booster shot after having been inoculated previously with two doses of Pfizer since January. He urged other elderly people to come forward to get a shot amid a new wave of infections across the country. The government had earlier announced that all citizens aged over 60 years as well as those who have underlying health problems will get a booster shot to protect against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 3,835 new cases and 219 deaths on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 4,185,144 with 140,138 deaths. Authorities announced that from Thursday, residents in Jakarta who have yet to receive any vaccine will be eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna jabs by walking into a vaccination centre, adding that children aged over 12 and pregnant women will get a Pfizer shot while those over 18 years will get a Moderna shot instead.

Published : September 18, 2021

