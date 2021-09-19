Talent, funds continue to exit Hong Kong amid Covid-19 pandemic

Now that he has completed his master's degree, the 40-year-old American, who declined to use his real name, decided to move back home as there "are better prospects".

"The US economy is recovering, frankly, it's booming right now. There're tons of jobs," said Mr James.

"Given the current geopolitical climate, it doesn't really seem like a wise time to be doubling down on China."

While the national security law implemented in June last year "made it very clear that leaving is the right decision", it was the Covid-19 pandemic that made him reconsider his future.

"I don't think that the zero-case approach is practical in the new environment, certainly not with the low vaccination rates that are here.

"I just don't see a way back to normal here with respect to the Covid-19 restrictions."

The pandemic also took a toll on a Singaporean expatriate in the legal profession who is leaving Hong Kong for good soon.

The 30-year-old, who wished to be anonymous, said the pandemic made it difficult for her to travel back and forth between Singapore and Hong Kong.

The territory has some of the toughest border controls and mandatory quarantines of up to 21 days.