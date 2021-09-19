[Vietnam] Govt signs decision to release $116mln to procure 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccines

According to the decision, signed on September 17, more than VNĐ2.65 trillion (US$115.95 million) sourced from the national COVID-19 vaccine fund (which to date has about $378 million in donations) will be used to purchase nearly 20 million doses of the mRNA vaccine and activities related to the administration of the vaccine at the request of the Ministry of Health.

Relevant ministries are asked to take responsibility for the management, use and payment of the amount in an economic, effective, open and transparent manner.

The health ministry is required to report the use of the sum to the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Pfizer signed an amendment of the definitive supply agreement for an addition 20 million doses – reportedly reserved for children aged 12-18 years old in the country – on top of the original deal for 31 million doses. — VNS