Faroe Islands to review annual dolphin hunt following global outcry

In a statement, the government of the semi-independent Danish territory said it would evaluate the regulations surrounding the annual hunt known as the Grindadrap.

"We take this matter very seriously," Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen said Thursday. "Although these hunts are considered sustainable, we will be looking closely at the dolphin hunts, and what part they should play in Faroese society."

Last Sunday's catch of 1,428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is estimated to be the largest in Faroese history, and may have even been too great a catch to feed the the entire 50,000-person population of the territory located halfway between Scotland and Iceland.

Hunters in the Faroe Islands have been killing whales and dolphins since Viking times. Their meat is considered a key part of Faroese culture and is shared out among the community.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a survey of Faroese adults revealed that 7 percent of respondents consumed pilot whale meat and blubber regularly with almost half (47 percent) admitting they rarely or never ate them.

Environmentalists and marine conservation organizations have long condemned the annual killing, but outrage was particularly rife this year given the size of the pod.