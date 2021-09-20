HCM City under pressure to reopen economy: city chief

Speaking at a meeting with economic and medical experts last Friday (Sept 17), Nguyễn Văn Nên, secretary of the city Party Committee, said: “The city is under huge pressure to reopen the economy or it will be too late.”

The level of suffering of the economy and people has reached its limit due to prolonged lockdown measures. As such, the city will develop a roadmap for reopening so that it can adapt to and live safety with the virus, he said.

The city will gradually narrow down areas with very high risks and try to expand the number of low-risk areas, according to Nên.

Vũ Thành Tự Anh, director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, said that reopening for economic development and social security has become more urgent than ever as both businesses and people, especially the poor, are struggling due to the lockdowns.

“The economic cost is huge if we delay the reopening further,” he noted.

He said it was too expensive to conduct large-scale testing for the city’s entire population. In addition, the city’s revenue and central government revenue are facing challenges as the cost of pandemic prevention has been extremely high.

Anh called for the Ministry of Health to adjust regulations and safety criteria for the city’s reopening.

Prof. Dr. Trần Hoàng Ngân, director of the HCM City Institute for Research and Development, pointed out that “when the city’s revenue is in trouble, it will also affect national financial resources.”

Economics expert Trần Du Lịch has called on the city to change its pandemic fighting strategy and not focus on tracing all close contacts of positive cases.