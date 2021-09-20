India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage surpasses landmark 80 crore mark

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States and UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases being reported for 84 consecutive days now. 30,773 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Health ministry update.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,59,895 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.23 Cr (55,23,40,168) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.04 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 86 days now. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.97 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 20 days and below 5 per cent for 103 consecutive days now.

More than 78.58 crore (78,58,15,125) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.16 Crore doses (1,16,11,210) are in the pipeline.