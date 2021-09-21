Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Asean reports decline in new Covid cases and deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 11.53 million across Southeast Asia, with 60,156 new cases reported on Monday, lower than Sunday’s 63,862. The number of deaths was lower at 1,084 from Sunday’s 1,094. The death toll in Asean is now 253,104.

Vietnam will ease up disease control measures in Hanoi from Wednesday onwards after new infections in the city decreased to 20 people per day on average and more than 94 per cent of adult population have been vaccinated with the first jab. The city will continue to maintain social distancing measures while most of the construction sites have been allowed to open as usual.

Vietnam reported 8,681 new cases and 215 deaths on Monday, with a cumulative 695,744 patients and 17,305 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Philippines will reopen up to 120 schools for limited in-person classes for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in a pilot approved by President Rodrigo Duterte. Up to 100 public schools in areas considered "minimal risk" for virus transmission will be allowed to take part in the two-month trial, while 20 private schools can also participate. Classrooms will be open to children in kindergarten to Grade 3, and senior high school, but limited to not exceeding 20 students per class in a half-day session. It has yet to announce when the programme will start.

