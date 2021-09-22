Trudeau wins historic third term but falls short of majority

The Liberal victory is a historic milestone for Trudeau, marking only the eighth time a Canadian leader has won three successive elections. Trudeau's father, Pierre, also did it. It also represents a comeback of sorts for Trudeau, whose party was trailing in the polls midway through the five-week campaign.

But the outcome is also a rebuke of Trudeau's decision to call a snap election that many Canadians saw as a power grab while the Covid-19 pandemic still rages. With more than 90% of polls reporting, the Liberals had just 32.2% of the national vote. That would be the lowest share for any governing party in the nation's history. The Conservatives stood at 34%.

It's the second time voters have denied this prime minister full control of the legislature, limiting his freedom to take big risks or govern unilaterally.

The results reflect a nation that's unsure about its immediate future amid a fourth wave of the pandemic. Canadians are dealing with growing debt levels and concerned about a future transition from an oil-producing nation to a low-carbon economy. Party leaders struggled to find a coherent message with which to unite the electorate, pollsters said.

"That's a damning assessment of the front-runners from Canadians, reflecting for them, a lack of inspiring choices," said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute, a Vancouver-based polling firm.

Like in 2019, when Trudeau lost his majority, the outcome also underscores the regional divisions facing the nation. Resource-rich western Canadians again voted heavily for Conservatives, a party more supportive of the energy sector. Quebeckers chose to send nationalists to the legislature in large numbers, instead of siding with Trudeau's federalist party.

To be sure, Trudeau will have a stable minority. He has multiple potential partners to pass legislation, giving the prime minister maximum leverage. The New Democratic Party won 25 seats, while the Bloc Quebecois had 34. Each has enough to push the Liberals beyond the 170 votes in parliament needed to pass legislation.

Minority governments have become familiar to Canadians. The past seven elections have now produced five minority governments. They're popular because they require the participation of several parties to make laws.

But there's a downside. Minority parliaments keep parties on constant campaign footing and give them less scope to consider long-term issues. In practice, that means politicians are wary of tackling big problems like Canada's sagging competitiveness or slow transition toward a low-carbon economy.

"The economic challenges ahead of us are significant," Robert Asselin, senior vice president of policy at the Business Council of Canada, said by email. "We are going to need a longer-term approach to growth."

Since the 2019 election, the country's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed 23%, barely half the gain of the S&P 500. The Canadian currency has been the second-worst performer among G-10 currencies against the U.S. dollar.

Trudeau largely had control over the economic agenda last month before he called the election, with all three opposition parties at one point backing his emergency borrowing to pay for the Covid-19 response.

The Liberals passed a budget in April with $110 billion (CA$140 billion) in new spending measures, with support from the NDP. Even the Conservatives largely supported the Liberal government's pandemic support measures through much of last year.

But the prospect of the Liberals linking up with the New Democrats on policy could prompt an even more leftward shift. The NDP wants to raise tax rates on corporate income and capital gains, as well as on wealthy individuals.

The election outcome also amounted to a rejection of O'Toole, the Conservative leader whose gamble to move his party closer to the political center with a moderate platform failed to win enough voters to offset losses to his right. In particular, the Conservatives struggled to make any breakthroughs in the big urban centers.

"There are no winners here," Darrell Bricker, global chief executive of Ipsos Public Affairs, said by email.